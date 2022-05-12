Post-pregnancy Lifestyle: Diet Tips for New Mothers

Diet after pregnancy is just as important as diet during the nine months of the most beautiful journey in a woman’s life. The body needs a whole lot of nutrients and minerals to recover. And, at the same time, it should be capable enough to feed the infant. Experts often advise that consuming healthy foods throughout the day will help you make the most of the limited energy you have as a new mother.

New mothers nowadays prefer losing weight after pregnancy by following a weight-loss-friendly diet which is fine. But there’s something even more necessary for your body once your baby arrives.

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Delhi’s CK Birla Hospital, told HT Lifestyle in an interview, “Nutrition requirements may vary across mothers, particularly with the type of delivery. Women who undergo a caesarean delivery may require additional nutritional care for both the mother and baby as they recover from surgery and breastfeed. Mothers who have normal deliveries require equally proper postpartum nutrition for the overall health of the mother and baby."

She recommended that a postpartum breastfeeding mother may require 2,300 to 2,500 calories per day, as opposed to 1,800–2000 calories per day before pregnancy or for non-breastfeeding women.

New mothers, according to Dr Bajaj, should eat a nutrient-dense diet that includes whole grains, fibre, and healthy fats like nuts, seeds, avocados, leafy green vegetables, beans, and fruits. For example, Chickpeas, tofu, and lean meats will be a good source of protein. Most importantly, A well-balanced calorie diet rich in key vitamins and minerals found in these foods can help provide adequate energy and a steady supply of milk.

“New mothers must avoid excess caffeine when breastfeeding as it can make the baby jittery," she added.

