Posting Food Pictures on Instagram Can Make You Crave for More, Suggests Study

Do you actively share pictures of food on Instagram? A new study suggests that people who share their experiences by posting food images on Instagram are likely to crave more. This affects their waistline, which leads to weight gain. The survey unveiled that 70 per cent of millennials regularly share images of food before eating. A study conducted by US researchers at Georgia Southern University showcased that diners who clicked pictures of their meals and uploaded them on social media took time to feel fuller. The majority of them preferred a second serving.

Earlier, a couple of studies had shared that posting food images on social media made the food taste better. This is because taking pictures made the brain concentrate more on the smell and the taste of the food.

According to the new study, which has been published in the journal Appetite, the team recruited 145 students to carry out the research. The students were further divided into two groups and were given a plate of cheese crackers to nibble. But half were told to stop and take a picture first. Immediately after consuming the cheese crackers, volunteers were asked to rate how much they liked the food and if they want more.

It was learned that people who took pictures scored higher in terms of enjoyment and wanted a second serving. The research stated that picture-taking changed the way the brain perceived food and increased cravings among students.

The researchers opined memories of food and the act of recording consumption can affect how much we eat. “Our results indicate picture-taking leads to the greater wanting of the food following consumption,” they said. Effects were more prevalent in volunteers who were given small portions

Researchers said that people eating smaller portions, want to cut back on their calories should avoid taking pictures of what they are eating.

