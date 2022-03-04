Postpartum Depression (PPD): Learn ways to manage and identify it early

Unfortunately, Postpartum Depression, which is a mood disorder, affects about tens of millions of new mothers annually if all countries are accounted for, and is sadly the most common medical complication of childbearing. This is not all. The official figures from Asian countries are more shocking. As discovered by one of the studies, the rates of postpartum depression in Asian nations could be at 65 per cent or more among new mothers. Wondering what it exactly is? Several health experts across the globe have informed that the period after a woman delivers her baby is full of innumerable emotions, from joy to fear to sadness. But if a new mother experiences the feeling of sadness to a severe extent and it begins to interfere with her everyday life, then the woman is going through postpartum depression (PPD).
PPD’s symptoms may usually arise within one month or one year of delivery and is not only limited to women, as an older study reflects that 10 per cent of the new fathers may experience similar depression, and surprisingly the highest rates of which occur 3–6 months after childbirth. Let’s take a look at the symptoms that can help in the early identification of PPD, leading to timely medical help.
- Feeling of anxiety and Irritability
- Severely sad and low mood
- Feeling guilty, worthless, hopeless, or helpless
- Fatigue and Lethargy
- Having constant pain, such as a headache or stomach ache
- Facing difficulty while thinking or focusing
- Losing appetite
- Facing difficulty while bonding with the baby
- Always having low motivation
- Lack of interest in any activity
- Frequently crying for longer period of time
- Withdrawing or isolating yourself from friends and family
- Feeling that you can’t take care of the baby
- Showing no interest in the baby
- Feeling the baby is someone else’s responsibility
- Unable to make decisions
The aforementioned symptoms need immediate attention as not paying attention to postpartum depression for long can cause people to think about harming their baby or themselves, including thoughts of suicide. If you come across any such incidents then the person should be given immediate medical attention without a delay. There are also a few tips that can be incorporated into the daily routine at the initial stage of postpartum depression.
Let’s take a look at the tips for managing PPD:
- Firstly, recognise the aforementioned symptoms to be able to manage them
- Family members should be supportive of a new mother
- Slowly introduce exercise or any physical activity in your routine
- Indulge yourself in your favourite activity
- Try to build a secure bond with your baby
- Keep track of your diet and maintain a healthy and nutritious diet
- Create time for yourself, so that you can take care of yourself
- Don’t isolate yourself. Try to build a support network
