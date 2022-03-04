Postpartum Depression (PPD): Learn ways to manage and identify it early

Unfortunately, Postpartum Depression, which is a mood disorder, affects about tens of millions of new mothers annually if all countries are accounted for, and is sadly the most common medical complication of childbearing. This is not all. The official figures from Asian countries are more shocking. As discovered by one of the studies, the rates of postpartum depression in Asian nations could be at 65 per cent or more among new mothers. Wondering what it exactly is? Several health experts across the globe have informed that the period after a woman delivers her baby is full of innumerable emotions, from joy to fear to sadness. But if a new mother experiences the feeling of sadness to a severe extent and it begins to interfere with her everyday life, then the woman is going through postpartum depression (PPD).

PPD’s symptoms may usually arise within one month or one year of delivery and is not only limited to women, as an older study reflects that 10 per cent of the new fathers may experience similar depression, and surprisingly the highest rates of which occur 3–6 months after childbirth. Let’s take a look at the symptoms that can help in the early identification of PPD, leading to timely medical help.

Feeling of anxiety and Irritability

Severely sad and low mood

Feeling guilty, worthless, hopeless, or helpless

Fatigue and Lethargy

Having constant pain, such as a headache or stomach ache

Facing difficulty while thinking or focusing

Losing appetite

Facing difficulty while bonding with the baby

Always having low motivation

Lack of interest in any activity

Frequently crying for longer period of time

Withdrawing or isolating yourself from friends and family

Feeling that you can’t take care of the baby

Showing no interest in the baby

Feeling the baby is someone else’s responsibility

Unable to make decisions

The aforementioned symptoms need immediate attention as not paying attention to postpartum depression for long can cause people to think about harming their baby or themselves, including thoughts of suicide. If you come across any such incidents then the person should be given immediate medical attention without a delay. There are also a few tips that can be incorporated into the daily routine at the initial stage of postpartum depression.

Let’s take a look at the tips for managing PPD:

Firstly, recognise the aforementioned symptoms to be able to manage them

Family members should be supportive of a new mother

Slowly introduce exercise or any physical activity in your routine

Indulge yourself in your favourite activity

Try to build a secure bond with your baby

Keep track of your diet and maintain a healthy and nutritious diet

Create time for yourself, so that you can take care of yourself

Don’t isolate yourself. Try to build a support network

