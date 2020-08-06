Prabhas Obliges to Fans' Request, Poses with Them for Pics

Baahubali star Prabhas was recently spotted at Khairatabad RTA office in Hyderabad. The actor was seen in a casual look, dressed in a blue shirt coupled with grey trousers. He also wore sunglasses and a mask.

At the office, some employees and his fans requested for a selfie and Prabhas happily obliged. Here are some of the pictures doing rounds on social media.

On the work front, the actor has signed a film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies on the occasion of its 50th anniversary made the announcement of the movie through a special video in February.

Uploading the video on YouTube, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “Proud to associate with Prabhas for our prestigious project directed by Nag Ashwin.”

The film production company in July posted a video, announcing the name of the heroine of the film. Prabhas in the movie will be seen alongside actress Deepika Padukone.

Through the clip, Vyjayanthi Movies mentioned that they have worked with some “extraordinary women” like Sridevi, Preity Zinta, Ileana D'Cruz, among others.

The caption of the post reads, “As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR. #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas.”

Prabhas also reshared the video on his Instagram, saying, “We are very excited to have @deepikapadukone on board, welcome.”

Deepika replied by thanking him and saying, “cannot wait for this incredible journey to begin.”

Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam, which also features Pooja Hegde.