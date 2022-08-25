CHANGE LANGUAGE
Practice These Five Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Heart Healthy
Practice These Five Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Heart Healthy

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 11:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Keep yourself fit and fabulous with the help of yoga in order to avoid any heart related ailments.

Keep yourself fit and fabulous with the help of yoga in order to avoid any heart related ailments. (Source: Shutterstock)

You can easily try out these asanas at home, you might not be able to nail it at one go but the goal is to constantly keep at it.

Yoga can never be clubbed under casual workouts because it is so much more than that, yoga is a way of life. It has been scientifically proven that practising yoga can help one in combatting various kinds of illnesses, starting from your mental health to your heart health and even more.

In recent times we have witnessed the severity of cardiovascular issues and it is time you paid heed to what your heart desires, a proper and active lifestyle. We are here to suggest five yoga asanas that will definitely help you keep your heart safe.

  • Cobra Stretch
    Cobra stretch which is popularly known as ‘Bhujangasana’ is an asana that will put a major focus on your abdominal area and glutes. Doing this every day can improve the blood circulation in your body which would mean that your heart is taken care of too.
  • Tadasana
    It can be a real trick to get this right at the first go but go gentle with yourself and you will be able to nail it too. This asana will help manage your stress levels and therefore prompt good heart health.
  • Crocodile Pose
    Makarasana as it is also known as, can strengthen your spine and will also improve your heart health.
  • Malasana
    Even though it might seem like a really easy asana to perform, it is actually one of the really tough ones. But, at the same time it has several health benefits like improvement of blood circulation, strengthening of calf muscles as well as reducing weight.
  • Gomukhasana
    A classic to say the least, it can help with blood circulation again and can solve any hip-related issues.

