Practice These Stretches Daily to Improve Bad Posture

Our daily 9 to 5 jobs have done nothing more than ruin our postures. And courtesy to the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns have added fuel to the fire and barred us from even attempting the minimal activity of walking to our offices. All this have been resulting in bad posture. You are not alone if your usual daily routine includes hunching over a desk or laptop for 8 to 12 hours in a day and then couch-surfing for a couple of hours in the evenings to binge-watching.

Even for the people who are fitness enthusiasts, their exercises won’t reap any results, if their posture is not correct. Wondering what is the solution? To take care of your posture, it is imperative to inculcate a good stretching routine. You can practice the below-mentioned stretches either after your workout routine or individually. Stretching is extremely necessary for a human body to ensure correct posture and keep injuries at bay. So, let’s dive into a list of a few easy and calming stretches:

Overhead shoulder stretch

You should do this for 20 seconds every day. While doing this you need to take your hands towards the ceiling away from you. Make sure that your fingers are facing the sky.

Chest Stretch

Again you need to do this for 20 seconds on a daily basis. While doing this you need to stand in front of a wall at an arm’s distance, your face should be opposite to the wall and your back should be facing the wall. When you have taken the position then try to touch the wall with your hands at the back.

Crossover stretch

Lie down on the floor, bend your left leg and cross it over your right leg, and while doing so you should place your right elbow to the outer side of the left leg and rotate your torso. You need to repeat the same with your opposite hand and leg. Make sure you practice this for 20 seconds on each side.

