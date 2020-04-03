Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Practise Compassion Towards Less Privileged Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Says Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has urged fans to treat fellow human beings with compassion in the midst of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

IANS

Updated:April 3, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
Practise Compassion Towards Less Privileged Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Says Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia during diwali celebration at her residence on October 16, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia urges people to be more compassionate towards the underprivileged people, especially at a time when the world is dealing with the pandemic of coronavirus.

"This is not just restricted to a particular industry. It's a global pandemic and we all need to be responsible citizens and help the government and medical bodies to fight this battle and come out undefeated. We need to keep our anxiety and depression under check as these are trying times, and we need to be there for another and practise compassion towards the less privileged," Tamannaah told IANS.

The Baabubali actress added, "It's interesting to see how this outbreak and global emergency has taught us to return to our roots, embrace a more holistic lifestyle, think about our commitment to the environment and redefine our life goals. Nothing is constant and the only constant changes, so embrace the impermanent nature of life."

Before the lockdown, Tamannaah had finished shooting the Nawazuddin starrer Bole Chudiya, and she has a few projects in the pipeline.

Sharing her experience of working with the National award-winning actor Nawazuddin, she said: "I'm a huge fan of Nawazuddin. He's so precise and professional. While working with him, I was surprised because he comes off as such a serious and brooding actor, but he was the opposite on the set of this love story. Whenever I would tell him that I would surprise him with my performances, he reciprocated with such spontaneity. In fact, our give-and-take during the scenes came about in a fluid manner."

