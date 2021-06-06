Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Trayodashi Tithi of every month is observed as Pradosh Vrat specifically when it prevails during the Pradosh Kaal i.e. after sunset. The vrat is observed to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The Krishna paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Jyeshtha month will fall on June 7 and hence the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on that day. According to Hindu Panchang, June 7 is Monday (Somwar) and the vrat will be known as Soma Pradosham. Devotees keep a day-long fast to seek good fortune, long life, and peace. Know about the time, significance, puja vidhi, and auspicious muhurat for Pradosh vrat on June 7

Pradosh Vrat tithi and puja time

Trayodashi tithi will begin at 08.48 am on June 07 and will conclude at 11:24 am on June 08.

Pradosha puja time: 07:17 pm to 09:18 pm on June 7.

Pradosh Vrat Puja vidhi:

All the rituals and pujas of the vrat are performed after the sunset. Devotees offer prayer to Lord Shiva by placing a Kalash or an earthen or metal pot with flowers and holy Gangajal. Milk, curd, honey, ghee, Belpatra, or wood apple leaves are offered to Shivling. The time frame after Sunset when Trayodashi Tithi and Pradosha time overlaps is considered auspicious for Shiva Puja. Devotees read and listen to Pradosh Vrat Katha. It is believed that chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times on this day pleases Lord Shiva and frees the person from salvation.

Pradosh Vrat: Significance

Pradosh Kaal (time) is the most auspicious time to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Observing Pradosh Vrat alleviates sufferings and blesses one with health, wealth, and good fortune. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva liberated Chandra Dev from a King’s curse on this day. Hence it is also said that those who observe Pradosh Vrat get freed from all their past and present sins.

