Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Trayodashi of both the Pakshas – Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of every month – is observed as Pradosh Vrat. The vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The Pradosh Vrat for Vaisakh month will fall on May 8 and May 24. According to Hindu Panchang, May 8 is Saturday (Shaniwar) and hence, the vrat will be known as Shani Pradosham.

Going by the Hindu scriptures, observing Shani Pradosh vrat removes all the negativity from people’s lives and brings success and happiness. Shani Pradosham vrat is also believed to end the bad influences of Lord Shani from one’s Kundali. Devotees observe this fast to seek good fortune, long life, and peace.

Read about the significance, puja vidhi, and auspicious muhurat for Pradosh vrat on May 8:

Pradosh Vrat tithi and puja time:

Trayodashi tithi will begin at 05:20 pm on May 08 and will conclude at 07:30 pm on May 09. Pradosh puja time will prevail between 07:01 pm and 09:07 pm on May 8.

Pradosh Vrat Puja vidhi for May 8:

When Trayodashi tithi falls after sunset, it is known as Pradosh vrat. All the rituals and pujas of this vrat are performed after the sunset. Devotees place a kalash or an earthen or metal pot with flowers and holy Gangajal to offer prayer to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

They perform the puja by offering milk, curd, honey, ghee, belpatra, or wood apple leaves to Shivlinga. Pradosh Vrat Katha is also read and heard by those who observe fast. It is said that chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times on this day pleases Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat for May 8: Significance

Pradosh Kaal (time) is the most significant time to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The Shani Pradosh Vrat is associated with lord Shani and it is said that the devotee of Lord Shiva who observes this fast gets blessed by Shani Dev. They are freed from all their past and present sins and blessed with good luck and fortune.

