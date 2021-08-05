Pradosh Vrat August 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurats and Mantras

The Trayodashi Tithi or the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnights of every month in Hindu calendar is referred as Pradosh Vrat. It is of great significance to Lord Shiva devotees and hence, they observed a-day long fast and perform Shiva Puja during Pradosh Kaal i.e, after sunset. The vrat is observed twice a month on Krishna Paksha Trayodashi and Shukla Paksha Trayodashi tithis.

The thirteenth day that concurs with Thursday (Guruwar) is known as Guru Pradosh vrat. Similarly, the Pradosh vrat falling on Monday is called Soma Pradosham, while the one falling on Tuesday is known as Bhauma Pradosham.

Guru Pradosh Vrat date and time in August 2021

This month, Trayodashi Tithi falls on August 5, which means the devotees shall observe the Pradosh Vrat in the month of Shravan, Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) on this day. The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 5:09 PM on August 5 and will conclude at 6:28 PM on August 6. However, the auspicious muhurat for Shiva Puja i.e, Pradosh Kaal will prevail between 7:09 PM and 9:16 PM.

Guru Pradosh Vrat Vidhi

Devotees observe the Pradosh fast with sincerity and utmost devotion. They perform Shiva Puja during Pradosh kaal by offering milk, Gangajal (Ganga water), curd, honey, ghee, belpatra (leaves of the bel tree), or wood apple leaves. Those observing the Pradosham vrat avoid consuming onion, garlic, meat, and other tamasic foods like meat, fish, mushrooms. They also chant Lord Shiva Mantra ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and Shiva Chalisa.

Pradosh Vrat significance

Pradosh Vrat is observed to celebrate Lord Shiva’s victory over the demons and pay tribute to him. The day is of great significance as Mahadeva defeated the Asuras and Danavas, from causing massive destruction on this day. According to one of the Hindu scriptures, Devas seek help from Lord Shiva to end the cruelty of Asuras during Pradosh Kaal.

Therefore, Lord Shiva and Nandi fought a battle and defeated the Asuras. Hence, it is believed that devotees observe a vrat on this day and perform puja during Pradosh Kaal i.e, one-and-a-half hours before and one-and-a-half hours after sunset to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here