Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi in December

In Hinduism, Pradosh Vrat has great significance. This fast is mostly observed to appease Lord Shiva. Hindus place a high value on Lord Shiva’s worship. The vrat is generally observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of each month. It is believed that whoever observes this fast with devotion will have all their wishes granted.

There are two Trayodashi tithi in every month, so there are 24 Vrats year-round. Whenever this tithi falls on Monday, it is known as Soma Pradosh, if it occurs on Saturday, it is known as Shani Pradosh, and when it occurs on Thursday, it is known as Guru Pradosh. The Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Margashirsha falls on Thursday, December 2, hence it will be a Guru Pradosh.

Muhurta Pradosh Vrat Puja

Worshipers can worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva throughout the day. Trayodashi will commence at 02:05 am on December 2 and will conclude at 10:56 pm. In addition, in Choghadiya Muhurt too, devotees can pray to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.

Worshiping Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is said to be favorable only during the Pradosh period. The exact hour for worshiping of Pradosh Vrat, which falls on Thursday, will start from 7.19 pm till 9.17 pm.

Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi

Wake up in Brahma Muhurta on this day and take a bath with Ganga Jal. After that, perform ‘aachman’ to cleanse oneself. Start your prayers by offering jal to Lord Surya. Then recite Shiva Chalisa and mantras and offer flowers, incense, fruits, datura, milk, dahi, and panchamrit to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Finally, after conducting aarti, pray to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati for prosperity and longevity. Fast for the entire day and end your day by performing Aarti.

