Pradosh Vrat in April 2021: Check Muhurat, Significance and Other Details

Trayodashi of both the Pakshas – Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha – is observed as Pradosh Vrat every month. The Pradosh vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is said that this vrat blesses the devotees with good fortune, long life and peace. Pradosh Vrat which falls on a Saturday is known as Shani Pradosham. According to Hindu scriptures, Shani Pradosh vrat removes all the negativity and brings success and happiness. It is also said that Shani Pradosh vrat also ends the bad influence of Lord Shani from horoscope.

Pradosh Vrat tithi and puja time

Pradosh Vrat Trayodashi tithi starts at 7.17 pm on April 24.

Pradosh Vrat Trayodashi tithi ends at 4:12 pm on April 25.

Pradosha puja time: 7.17 pm to 9.03 pm on April 24

Pradosh Vrat Puja vidhi

Pradosh vrat takes place when Trayodashi tithi falls after sunset. All the rituals and pujas of Pradosh Vrat are performed during the evening. Devotees pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati by placing a kalash or an earthen or metal pot with flowers and holy Gangajal. Many devotees also offer prayers to Shivling by using milk, curd, honey, ghee, bel-patra or wood apple leaves. Devotees also read or listen to the Pradosh Vrat Katha and chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

According to the legends, Pradosh kaal (time) is the most auspicious time to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. It is believed Lord Vishnu free the devotees from all their past and present sins and blesses them with good luck and fortune on this day. According to one of the mythological legends of Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva and his mount Nandi saved the gods from the demons or asuras, who caused massive destructions, on this day.

