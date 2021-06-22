Pradosh Vrat June 2021: Know the Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Devotees of Lord Shiva observe the Pradosh vrat on the Trayodashi Tithi of both pakshas - Shukla Paksha and Krishna paksha every month i.e, the Pradosh vrat is observed twice a month. On this day, devotees keep a day-long fast and do Shiva puja during the Pradosh Kaal that falls between one-and-a-half hours before and one-and-a-half hours after sunset. The Trayodashi Tithi that falls on Tuesday or Mangalwar, is known as Bhauma Trayodashi or Bhauma Pradosh.

Pradosh Vrat June 2021: Date and timings

This month, the Pradosh vrat will be observed on June 22. The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 10:22 am on June 22 and end at 6:59 am on June 23. Pradosh time/Shiva puja muhurat will prevail between 7:22 pm and 9:23 pm.

Pradosh Vrat Vidhi:

On Trayodashi tithi, the devotees wake up early, preferably during Brahma Muhurat and take a bath. Then, they proceed with the Dhyana (meditation) followed by Sankalpa to observe the vrat sincerely and with devotion. The Shiva Puja is performed during Pradosh Kaal by offering milk, holy Gangajal, curd, honey, ghee, belpatra, or wood apple leaves. The devotees on this day also avoid consuming onion, garlic, meat or other Tamasic foods.

Pradosh Vrat significance

The Pradosh vrat is of great significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva because it alleviates sufferings and blesses them with health, wealth, and good fortune. According to Hindu beliefs, Mahadev defeated the Asuras and Danavas and saved devas on this day.

Hence, devotees observe a day-long vrat on Trayodashi Tithi and perform puja during Pradosh Kaal to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. It is believed to be the most auspicious time to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here