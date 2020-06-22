Take the pledge to vote

Prakash Javadekar Unveils the Poster and Booklet for IFFI 2020

The Information and Broadcasting minister, Prakash Javadekar, has enveiled the poster and the booklet for the festival that will take place in between November 20-28.

June 22, 2020
Prakash Javadekar Unveils the Poster and Booklet for IFFI 2020
The Information and Broadcasting minister, Prakash Javadekar, has enveiled the poster and the booklet for the festival that will take place in between November 20-28.

The international Film Festival of India 2020 (IFFI 2020) will be held at its usual time in Goa. Earlier, there were reports that the 51st edition of IFFI could be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Information and Broadcasting minister, Prakash Javadekar, has enveiled the poster and the booklet for the festival that will take place in between November 20-28.

The film festival takes places at different venues in Panaji where film lovers and delegates from all over the world come. The festival also see panel discussions, open forums and open air screenings of world class cinema from India and other countries.

Last year, at the 50th edition, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth was honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee award, and French actress Isabelle Huppert had been given the lifetime achievement award for foreign artiste.

