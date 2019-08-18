Pranav Rastogi & Jagrit Pratap Singh Speak On Generating Good Contents in Digital Age

The last five years have been huge for the content industry. Be it your large-scale productions such as Netflix originals and Amazon Prime shows, or be it independent, small-scale YouTubers or even those who find fame on TikTok. The content markets have opened up and it is no longer a monopoly for those who have resources. Pranav Rastogi has followed this development in content creation very closely.

Pranav, 25, who owns an entertainment portal, is also responsible for a media outlet specifically created for the biker community, called 'Life Of A Rider'. It provides updates on the latest news relevant to the biker community, and curates the best biker content on the web!

'Life Of A Rider' is often referred to as the ultimate checkpoint for the biker community’, it is one of the most prestigious Facebook pages in the biker niche and has hardcore fans who love the page like it's their own. The sense of acceptance that this media outlet brings to the biker community is unprecedented and the content being posted breaks all records of reach and engagement. It is soon expected to become the #1 biker page on Facebook.

‘In order to create good content, you need to consume good content too. It is all about the way you express yourself - and it must be the best version of you. However, the biggest mistake that many people make is that they make everything about themselves without keeping the taste and preferences of the audience in mind. This is also a critical factor.’

Pranav being a creator himself has delivered over 1 billion views. He has successfully managed to grow an audience of over 20 Million followers in just 2 years, and his digital assets help account for over 100 Million views a monthly basis.

In addition to this, he has also collaborated with top movie & tv show production houses in India and in the US, helping them achieve their social media goals which include helping provide video views to the movie trailers before the release. Pranav has also helped them to step up their meme game and has managed to create many successful viral campaigns.

To conclude, at a time where it has become easy for anyone to join the content industry, it becomes essential for creators to consume good content to churn out good content!

