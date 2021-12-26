Pranutan Bahl’s Beach-Ready Look is What Tropical Dreams are Made of

Born to actor, Mohnish Bahl, Pranutan is one of the emerging young stars in the current lot of Bollywood star kids. Pranutan is just two films old — Notebook (2019) and Helmet (2021), however, she has a huge fan base on social media. The actress entertains her online family by sharing stills from her photoshoots, daily musings and dance videos. Recently, she took the internet by a storm after sharing a stunning click of herself.

One needs more than a bikini to be beach-ready. And if you are the one to agree to this, Prantuan’s look will surely serve some iota of inspiration. Next time you head to a tropical destination or an island, don’t forget to take cues from Pranutan’s wardrobe. A bandeau-style halter-neck bralette top which came in the most beautiful tangerine hue was one of her two main choices. Pranutan wore the most trendy pair of lightly washed denim shorts. What made the outfit standout was a wrap-around layer with an attached denim belt. The layer also featured a hefty patch pocket so full points in the utility department.

She also went slightly unconventional when opting for a neck piece complete with colourful beads. Finally, a neatly brushed ponytail left in soft curls and natural ‘no-makeup’ makeup finished the perfect look for Pranutan.

Take a look:

We spotted Pranutan at the beach looking like a vision in white. She wore a collared shirt which came with a front tie-up knot. She teamed it with a skirt which came in an asymmetrical hemline and opted for a chic anklet embedded with shells.

Also if you are on a lookout for something more comfortable, try taking cues from this crochet pattern top which came with a center pull-up and tie detail.

Which is your favourite look?

