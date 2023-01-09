Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: All You Need to Know About NRI Day

PRAVASI BHARATIYA DIVAS 2023: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) or Non-Resident Indian Day is observed by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The day is celebrated on January 9 to highlight the role of the Indian diaspora across the world and their contributions towards the country’s progress. The celebration highlights the commitment of the Government of India to maintain and strengthen its ties with the overseas Indian community. Below, we will discuss some of the key facts regarding Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and its 17th edition this year.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is observed on January 9 because it is on this day in 1951 that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi returned from South Africa. He contributed greatly to the cause of India’s struggle for freedom against the British and came to be known as the “Father of the Nation.”

A particular city is chosen to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations, by the Ministry of External Affairs. A convention is organised on this day to help the Indian diaspora settled across the globe to share their concerns with the Government of India and attempt to find solutions. As a token of appreciation, select NRIs, who contributed to the development of India, are given the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA).

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was established in the year 2000, but was first celebrated officially in 2003, in New Delhi. Initially, the day was celebrated annually till 2015, following which the event became a biennial. This year, Indore has been chosen to host the event, which will run from January 8 to 10.

“Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal,” is the main theme of the 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The theme highlights the role of the global Indian diaspora in helping India achieve its developmental goals. 30 non-resident Indians will receive the prestigious PBSA award.

Five plenary sessions will be conducted at Indore to tackle issues like innovation and advancing technology, healthcare as per Vision 2047, Indian craft, food and creativity. The session will also discuss how to empower the Indian workforce globally. Focus will also be on female diaspora entrepreneurs.

