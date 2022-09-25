Pre-Festive Workouts That Your Body Will Thank You For

The festival time is almost here! It means music, dancing, visiting places, spending time with family and friends, and being outdoors for a long period of time. All of this is bound to take a toll on your body and may drain you out, especially if you have not been following a workout routine.

To avoid this, you need to get a workout regime that can keep your body, especially the legs, ready for the festive season. And we are here to help with pre-festive workouts that will charge you up.

You will be walking around the festival grounds or dancing to your favourite tracks, you would require endurance for that. Try out the High Knee Jump Rope exercise.

All you have to do is imagine you are holding a rope in your hands. Rotate the wrist and jump on the same spot by pumping the knees above the hips. Continue for half a minute and then take a rest. And repeat.

Squats are great exercise for the legs and the hips. To perform squats, stand straight, keep your feet at a hip-width distance and bend your knees. Lower your body by pushing the hips down until the thighs are parallel to the ground. Bring your hands in front of you and make sure to keep the back straight.

Improve the mobility of your hips, back, and legs and their stability by doing lunges. They are a popular strength training exercise that strengthens your legs and also boosts your overall fitness. This lower body exercise works on each side of the body independently by strengthening the muscles to develop balance, coordination, and stability.

Another great exercise for lower back mobility is Trunk Rotation. To perform it, lie on your back and bend your knees and make sure your feet are flat on the floor. Keep your arms extended to the side of your body for balance. Gently rotate the knees from left to right and right to left without moving your torso.

Step-up is a lower-body exercise that targets the leg muscles. Stand in front of the stairs or a low-height bench. Place your right foot on the elevated surface and lift your body up. Step down and repeat with your left leg.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here