Pre-wedding Haircare: Everything You Need to Know to Have Lustrous Locks on the Big Day

In the months leading up to their wedding, many of the brides decide to grow out their hair or make minor colour changes, but the perfect wedding day hairstyle requires a beautiful canvas to begin with. This is when a proper pre hair care routine comes in. Consider it some bridal self-care “me time," as well as a present to yourself on your big day, when you’ll be looking and feeling your best.

With us spending so much more time at home these days, there’s never been a better opportunity to incorporate some home self-care rituals that will serve you well both before and after the wedding.

Eat your way to lustrous hair

Resetting your health and detoxifying your body will not only provide bodily advantages but will also help restore the sheen of your hair. Make sure you eat plenty of vegetables, eggs, berries, avocados, seafood, nuts, and seeds. While a well-balanced diet is ideal, you may also rely on supplements for an extra push.

In the same way that you take multivitamins for your skin and body, there are some excellent supplements for your hair as well. Look for substances that are good for your hair, such as biotin, folic acid, vitamins D, A, C, E, H, B12, Omega 3, 6, 9, and amino acids like cysteine, methionine, and lysine.

Consider Hair Spa Treatments

Hair gets dull and dry as a result of excessive pollution, hot climate, and insufficient nutrition. It’s always vital to nourish and moisturise the strands of hair if you want it to be glossy and silky. Oiling your hair once a week (ideally overnight) with coconut hair oil or sesame oil, for example, is a tried-and-true way of achieving thick and glossy hair. A regular hair spa should be scheduled at least twice a month for every bride-to-be.

So, to add that extra glossiness to your hair, indulge it with a soothing hair spa treatment.

The key is hydration

It may seem obvious, but dry hair is no one’s friend. There’s no better time than now to start drinking at least 8 glasses of water every day for the benefit of your hair (and skin!). Try not to replace sugary beverages or diet sodas with water. Stay away from coffee and stick to water - your hair will thank you!

Chemicals are a no-no

Many shampoos include harsh chemicals that cause hair follicles to dry out. Look for hair care products that do not include silicone, sulphates, or parabens. Avoid using strong chemicals, colours, or bleaches on your hair since they might damage it and cause allergic responses.

If your hair is dry and lifeless, hair oil is the best-hidden secret of the hairdresser. Use it as a moisture mask, comb it through wet hair to enhance shine, or brush it through dry hair to keep flyaways at bay. Find an oil that you enjoy and incorporate it into your pre-wedding hair care regimen. Additionally, rub it into your scalp before washing your hair for an extra benefit - hello, stimulated hair follicles!

Gat a Bridal Hair Stylist- One you can trust

A visit to a professional stylist will make things a lot easier for you if you want to ace your appearance on that particular day. To avoid last-minute anxiety, schedule a session with a professional ahead of time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.