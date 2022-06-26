Precautions You Must Take to Keep Monsoon Diseases at Bay

Monsoon brings freshness to the air and relief from the searing summer. The weather before and after the rain is priceless. However, as much as we love this beautiful season, the monsoon brings along several communicable diseases including mosquito-borne like dengue or food and waterborne illnesses like typhoid.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Dr Vishal Parmar, who is a consultant and a paediatrician at Wockhardt Hospitals, shared certain things that people should be mindful of in order to prevent themselves from getting sick during this season.

“Ensure that your drinking water is safe (use boiled water, especially for infants below one year). Avoid eating uncooked food like chutneys or salads and fresh juices/water from outside. Wash fruits and vegetables well before consumption,” he said. The health expert recommended people to take extra care of their hygiene and said, “Wash your hands and feet well after having stepped out. Nails to be always kept trimmed and clean.”

According to PharmEasy, here are some other things that people should follow:

Consume food rich in Vitamin C

To boost immunity, one of the easiest tricks is to consume food rich in Vitamin C. Sprouts, fresh green vegetables, and oranges can be included in daily meals.

Say no to junk

It is important to avoid street food during monsoon to keep illness at bay. Street food items are usually exposed to the open air, and they are likely to become home to harmful microorganisms.

Infuse a disinfectant into the water that you’re bathing from

Taking a carefree stroll in rain is on the bucket list of many youngsters. We are not refraining you from experiencing one of the wonders of human life, but don’t forget to take a bath with a disinfectant like Dettol, Savlon or Betadine. This will help you get rid of the microorganisms that you carry after getting drenched in rain.

Iron all your clothes before wearing

Closets, wardrobes and almirahs generally stay cool, and with monsoons at their peak, they can start to get damp. With wet moisture come moulds, therefore getting them ironed is the next best thing.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.