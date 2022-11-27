Prediabetes: Causes, Symptoms And How To Reverse The Condition

Rapid changes in our lifestyle and the declining quality of dietary choices we make have led to multiple chronic diseases becoming common occurrences. Prediabetes is one such health condition. Prediabetes happens when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes puts one at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, which then is followed by an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

Cause of Prediabetes

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps our cells absorb blood sugar and convert it into energy. Prediabetes is an indicator of insulin resistance. This means that the pancreas must create more insulin than usual to carry the same amount of blood sugar. Eventually, when the pancreas can’t keep up, the blood sugar level rises and causes the onset of Type 2 diabetes. Sedentary lifestyles, work-related stress, poor sleeping patterns, bad eating habits and dietary choices are a few factors that might cause insulin resistance in a person.

Symptoms and Risk Factors

Prediabetes does not have any clear symptoms which lead to the condition often going undetected. After a certain point prediabetes can progress and worsen, causing the onset of Type 2 diabetes. Therefore, it is important to get regular checkups done with your doctor in order to keep an eye out.

It is important to note that there are certain risk factors that put you at a higher risk of prediabetes. These are:

Being 45 years or older

Having gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) or giving birth to a baby that weighs more than 9 pounds A family history of Type 2 diabetes polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) No physical activity at least thrice a week. A simple blood sugar test is enough to diagnose prediabetes.

How To Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Prediabetes is a reversible condition that can be dealt with by making appropriate changes to your lifestyle. One can lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes considerably by following these tips:

Increasing physical activity Eating healthy Active stress management Making realistic, long-lasting lifestyle changes Joining support groups with people who face similar challenges to stay motivated

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yhYv6vI_XA

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here