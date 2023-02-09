Pregnancy After Miscarriage: All You Need To Know

Many women who face a miscarriage often fear that their pregnancies afterwards will also get affected. Fear, anxiety and doubts are quite common among women once they go through a miscarriage. However, according to experts, the possibilities of becoming a mother don’t end with one miscarriage.

The gynaecologists suggest that the recurrence rate is quite low and it does not happen in all cases. The cause of miscarriage and the duration of pregnancy are important factors to determine the impact on future pregnancies.

It’s important to know the reasons behind miscarriage to allay all fears and apprehensions around future pregnancies.

What Leads to Miscarriage?

The sudden loss of pregnancy before the 20th week is called a miscarriage, the reasons for which could be multiple factors. One of the main reasons behind miscarriages is that the fetus has not developed as required in normal circumstances. It is said that 50% of miscarriages occur because of problems with a baby’s chromosomes. In some cases, the cause is the health condition of women, especially uterine problems that lead to miscarriages.

According to doctors, most miscarriages happen in the first trimester and the least in the second trimester. In other words, the closer to the end of the second trimester, there are less chances of losing your baby.

What after miscarriage?

The loss felt by a couple after the miscarriage cannot be described in words. Not only the couple but also their family members are pushed into a state of sorrow and pain.

Despite the loss, losing out on hope is not an option. Couples should support each other during such trying times. You should get in touch with your doctor for the necessary medical care after the miscarriage. To avoid infections, doctors suggest that the couple should avoid having sex for at least two weeks after miscarriage. Some experts also suggest waiting for a period of at least one menstrual cycle is necessary, before planning the next pregnancy.

The couple must consult the doctor before planning the next pregnancy. If the problem recurs, some tests may be recommended by the doctor. The tests may include pelvic examination, blood test, and ultrasound among others.

The diabetic couples, especially the women, should take more precaution after miscarriage. Besides a healthy lifestyle and consumption of leafy vegetables, for a diabetic patient keeping sugar levels in control is also advised before trying for another pregnancy.

