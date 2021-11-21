Pregnancy-Friendly Skincare Ingredients that will Protect and Nourish Your Skin

Skincare has emerged as one of the trending topics across social media in recent years. With the wide range of options and ingredients to choose for your skin, one can often get lost as to what is exactly right for them. This confusion only goes on to multiply when one undergoes pregnancy. Several dermatologists suggest that certain ingredients or products are an absolute no during pregnancy, like retinol.

So given the massive options to choose from what skincare options does one have during pregnancy? During pregnancy, a woman’s body faces a transition which can impact their skin. Speaking to InStyle magazine, Dr. Renée A. Beach, a dermatologist and assistant professor based out of Toronto, said that many women experience frequent acne on their face which was not present pre-pregnancy. However, she cautioned that to treat the condition, commonly used acne ingredients are to be avoided while pregnant. Beach suggests that pregnant women must protect their skin and use zinc oxide-based sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and iron oxide to help prevent any skin or pigmentation concerns.

Pregnant women can pair the sunscreen with a Vitamin C serum as well. Following a basic skincare routine is essential since a little goes a long way. Touted as the “holy grail” for pregnant women, Bio Oil can also be included in your skincare routine as it helps in nourishing the skin.

According to American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists (ACOG) women who are facing breakouts during pregnancy can use products with ingredients like glycolic and azelaic acid in addition to topical benzoyl peroxide and topical salicylic acid application.

One can also include antioxidant rich ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin K, vitamin B3, green tea like ingredients into their skincare regime. According to Healthline, pregnant women can include moisturizing products that have coconut oil, cocoa butter, peptides, and hyaluronic acid as well.

