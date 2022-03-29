Pregnancy Signs that May Surface Before a Missed Period

The pregnancy story of every woman is different and a special one, indeed. Similarly, women might experience varying signs of pregnancy. Even though a missed period is one of the common symptoms, it may or may not be the first for everyone. Here are some early pregnancy signs that may give you a hint, even before your period is due.

Spotting

Women who are pregnant can experience spotting, during the early phase of their pregnancy. The irregular spotting is called implantation bleeding, which could be light pink or brownish in colour. It usually shows up a week or so before your period is due. There is nothing to get worried about it because when the fertilized egg attaches itself to the uterine lining, it leads to irritation and light bleeding.

Cramps

Stomach cramps are often linked to menstrual pain. Cramping could be a sign of pregnancy, because during this time, the flow of blood increases in the body, meaning an increase in blood flow to the uterus too, which further causes cramping. It could range from mild to severe cramps, it is suggested that you consult a doctor timely.

Morning Sickness

Pregnant ladies feel nauseous during the early stages of pregnancy, and it is something most women go through even before they miss their period. The feeling of nausea can be experienced a few weeks after conception due to many reasons, ranging from high estrogen and progesterone levels in the body to low blood sugar. Though as the name suggests, morning sickness does not necessarily arise in the morning and one may feel sick any time of the day.

Breast Changes

Some women might even notice certain changes in the breast shape, size and attributes. They could feel their breasts heavier, more tender and swollen, which could resemble signs of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). But one attribute that acts as a differentiator is that the areolas on the breast usually don’t get darker or become bigger in size when it comes to regular periods. They only change size and colour when you are pregnant.

Sense of smell

The changing hormone levels in the body heighten a woman’s sense of smell. During pregnancy, estrogen levels are so high that women’s ability to smell goes into an overdrive and scents that are usually very mild may seem extremely strong to pregnant women.

Mood Swings

Mood swings are quite common in pregnant ladies, and hormones have a big role to play in triggering mood changes. The initial days are the worst as they involve a flood of hormones including estrogen and progesterone. These hormones affect the mind in various ways, and if you are already aware of your pregnancy, then it simply adds to your anxiety and stress, since something big is on the way.

