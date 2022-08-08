Pregnancy Snacks To Satisfy Your Cravings

If you are expecting to welcome a baby soon, it’s important that you keep yourself healthy and fit. During pregnancy, you need to eat food items that provide you with ample amounts of nutrients like protein, iron, folic acid, and iodine, which are also essential for the baby’s growth.

In short, what you eat and drink during pregnancy is the main source of nourishment for your baby. Hence, instead of binge eating chips, fries, and other things, making a healthy choice is the right thing that you can do for your infant.

As hunger pangs kick in more often during pregnancy, make the most of it by choosing nutrient-packed healthy snacks.

Here are a few healthy options for you!

Mixed nuts, seeds, and dried fruit

If you crave something crunchy, go for a combination of different seeds and dry fruits. Make a mix of cashews (Kaju), almonds (badaam), walnuts (akhrot), and raisins (kismish), and add dried apricots or a few pumpkin (kaddu) seeds. The nutrients will provide you with a much-needed boost of fibre and iron.

Roasted chana

You can enjoy a handful of roasted chana during pregnancy without any worries. It is a handy snack full of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and iron.

Milk

A glass of warm milk before bed is a quick satisfying way to quench your hunger. Moreover, it will also provide you with much-needed energy and nutrients, in addition to helping you with a good night’s sleep.

Yoghurt smoothies

You are bound to crave sweets during pregnancy, and a wholesome yoghurt smoothie will satisfy your cravings. Not only they are easy to prepare, but also super healthy. Loaded with calcium, yoghurt smoothies are also a good source of protein.

Peanut butter

Two tablespoons of peanut butter can meet your protein requirements during pregnancy. The market is filled with all new different flavours. Add peanut butter to a toast or smoothie for the best taste.

