CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#IndependenceDay#IndvsWI
Home » News » Lifestyle » Pregnancy Snacks To Satisfy Your Cravings
1-MIN READ

Pregnancy Snacks To Satisfy Your Cravings

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 13:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Remember that whatever you eat and drink during pregnancy is the main source of nourishment for your baby. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Remember that whatever you eat and drink during pregnancy is the main source of nourishment for your baby. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

These healthy munchies will surely satiate your cravings.

If you are expecting to welcome a baby soon, it’s important that you keep yourself healthy and fit. During pregnancy, you need to eat food items that provide you with ample amounts of nutrients like protein, iron, folic acid, and iodine, which are also essential for the baby’s growth.

In short, what you eat and drink during pregnancy is the main source of nourishment for your baby. Hence, instead of binge eating chips, fries, and other things, making a healthy choice is the right thing that you can do for your infant.

As hunger pangs kick in more often during pregnancy, make the most of it by choosing nutrient-packed healthy snacks.

Here are a few healthy options for you!

Mixed nuts, seeds, and dried fruit
If you crave something crunchy, go for a combination of different seeds and dry fruits. Make a mix of cashews (Kaju), almonds (badaam), walnuts (akhrot), and raisins (kismish), and add dried apricots or a few pumpkin (kaddu) seeds. The nutrients will provide you with a much-needed boost of fibre and iron.

Roasted chana
You can enjoy a handful of roasted chana during pregnancy without any worries. It is a handy snack full of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and iron.

Milk
A glass of warm milk before bed is a quick satisfying way to quench your hunger. Moreover, it will also provide you with much-needed energy and nutrients, in addition to helping you with a good night’s sleep.

Yoghurt smoothies
You are bound to crave sweets during pregnancy, and a wholesome yoghurt smoothie will satisfy your cravings. Not only they are easy to prepare, but also super healthy. Loaded with calcium, yoghurt smoothies are also a good source of protein.

Peanut butter
Two tablespoons of peanut butter can meet your protein requirements during pregnancy. The market is filled with all new different flavours. Add peanut butter to a toast or smoothie for the best taste.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 08, 2022, 13:12 IST
last updated:August 08, 2022, 13:12 IST