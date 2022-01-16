Pregnant and Lactating Women Among High-Risk Group Amid Third Covid-19 Wave

The World Health Organization has already expressed its concern over the rising Covid-19 cases globally due to the Omicron variant. In a recently published statement by the organisation, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, urged the vulnerable groups to remain cautious and get vaccinated for primary and booster doses. Further, he asked people to avoid going to crowded places to limit the spread of the virus.

The vulnerable groups that he mentioned in his statement include elderly, people with existing health conditions, children below 18 years, and pregnant and lactating women. While elderly and other people have come forward in large numbers to get vaccinated, pregnant and lactating women are still suspicious of it.

Vidhi Dhingra, senior clinical dietician said, “It is advisable by WHO to go for Covid vaccination if you are pregnant or lactating. Pregnant ladies experience a mix of emotions and adjustments to their life which can get particularly aggravated during Covid-19 restrictions. It is important to take the vaccination to reduce the fear of contracting an infection and relinquish at least one concern off the list, albeit with continued Covid appropriate precautions.”

The Union Health Ministry is also on the forefront to counsel pregnant and lactating women to get vaccinated as it will not only protect them, but will also boost their baby’s immunity. In a document published by the Ministry, they have answered the frequently asked questions busting the myths and confusion women have related to COVID-19 vaccination.

The third wave of Covid-19 has also posed a new risk to unvaccinated pregnant and lactating women. Last week, Dr Suresh Kumar, MD of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) told ANI, “In the last few days, 20 COVID-19 infected pregnant women had been admitted to LNJP. They had very mild symptoms but none of it was from Omicron."

Now, as the country is hit by the third wave of the pandemic, the population at risk needs extra protection.

