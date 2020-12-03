Pregnant Anita Hassanandani Shares Happy Moments with Hubby Rohit Reddy, See Pics

Actress Anita Hassanandani is enjoying her first pregnancy with husband Rohit Reddy. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Alibaug, has been taking over the internet for some times with her adorable pictures. The actress today took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures flaunting her baby bump with a quirky caption, which reads, “Pati patni aur woh.”

In the pictures, the couple looks equally adorable as Anita can be seen dressed up in a navy blue co-ord set, while Rohit is casually dressed in black shorts and grey tees.

As soon as they dropped the picture, their friends from the TV industry showered the to-be-parents with immense love. While Ekta Kapoor and Kanchi Kaul dropped heart-shaped emojis in the comment, Puja Banerjee wrote, “Awwwwwww.”

The couple has been sharing their cute pictures leaving everyone awestruck. They often give major couple goals with their amazing chemistry. Recently, Anita shared a couple of mushy pictures, where she and her husband can be seen putting a charcoal face mask. She captioned the picture perfectly as, “The Happy Mask!”

Taking to the comments section, TV actress Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “You guys are super cute.” Supriya Shukla also commented on the post, which reads, “So sweet god bless u both.. N u soon be three.”

Anita and Rohit announced their pregnancy with a video on social media where they enacted their journey together so far and revealed that they are soon going to be parents. Since then, the couple is on cloud nine as they are enjoying this period to the fullest and making every moment count.

Anita and Rohit were together in a dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 where their chemistry had been an inspiration for all. Anita has also been a part of Ekta Kapoor-produced supernatural show Naagin.