GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Escapes Accident

Teigen was stepping off a sidewalk when the incident took place.

IANS

Updated:March 29, 2018, 7:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Escapes Accident
Image Courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Model Chrissy Teigen, who is due to give birth to her second child in June, had a close call with a cyclist while walking here.

Teigen was stepping off a sidewalk with what initially appeared to be an overeager fan trying to reach out towards her on Tuesday night, reports people.com.

The photograph of the scene had a number of fans -- both concerned and bemused.

Teigen, who is due to welcome a son with husband John Legend in June, also quipped: "I had the baby."

However, when another fan suggested the man was up to no good and called him a "creeper", Teigen said: "Nah he actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist. I should have looked before stepping out!"

Legend previously told People that he and Teigen were “excited” to welcome their second child but joked that their daughter Luna, who turns 2 in April, might “have some moments where she regrets” having a little brother.

“I don’t think Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet,” Legend said. “She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited.”

Also Watch

| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Recommended For You