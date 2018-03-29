Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Escapes Accident

Model Chrissy Teigen, who is due to give birth to her second child in June, had a close call with a cyclist while walking here.Teigen was stepping off a sidewalk with what initially appeared to be an overeager fan trying to reach out towards her on Tuesday night, reports people.com.The photograph of the scene had a number of fans -- both concerned and bemused.Teigen, who is due to welcome a son with husband John Legend in June, also quipped: "I had the baby."However, when another fan suggested the man was up to no good and called him a "creeper", Teigen said: "Nah he actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist. I should have looked before stepping out!"Legend previously told People that he and Teigen were “excited” to welcome their second child but joked that their daughter Luna, who turns 2 in April, might “have some moments where she regrets” having a little brother.“I don’t think Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet,” Legend said. “She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited.”