Pregnant Katy Perry Runs Errands Days Before Her Due Date, See Pics

Katy Perry is all set to welcome her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The 35-year-old songstress, who is only a few weeks away from her due date, was spotted at a local store in Santa Barbara, California.

On Thursday, Katy Perry took a trip to do some grocery shopping and looked ready to pop as she flaunted a full-grown baby bump. The Daisies singer was dressed adorably for her supermarket run wearing a striped multicolored midi sundress and comfy slides and of course face mask. In the pictures, the mommy-to-be was seen wearing a beige cap to shield from the afternoon sun as she moved a wheeler cart.

Over the weekend, Katy was spotted taking a break to catch some sun on a beautiful day. She was accompanied by Orlando and Lydia Kives at a Malibu beach. Katy was photographed walking around barefoot in a fuchsia coloured one-piece strapless bikini.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Lydia Kives were recently spotted on a private beach in Malibu. pic.twitter.com/qHBKozU2I5 — Katy Gallery (@PKPGallery) July 13, 2020

The Roar singer surprised her fans a few months back that the couple is expecting a girl in a sweet post on Instagram. The adorable picture showed pink icing smeared all over Orlando Bloom’s face.

Recently, Katy Perry appeared on virtual chat show Hits Radio, where she revealed she has a cute nickname for her unborn girl. She said she likes to call her daughter 'Kicky Perry' as she loves the pun. In the chat show, Katy also joked how she has been ‘warbling like a duck’ in her third trimester.

Katy gave a performance at the Democracy Summer concert, co-headlining with The Black Eyed Peas. She sang a medley of Roar, Chained to the Rhythm and Daisies. She also triumphed during Can’t Cancel Pride with her performance of Daisies and on The Disney Family Singalong, with a feat from Dumbo.