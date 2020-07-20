Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Pregnant Katy Perry Runs Errands Days Before Her Due Date, See Pics

Katy Perry is all set to become a mother with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. The due date is right around the corner for the couple.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 20, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pregnant Katy Perry Runs Errands Days Before Her Due Date, See Pics
Katy Perry

Katy Perry is all set to welcome her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The 35-year-old songstress, who is only a few weeks away from her due date, was spotted at a local store in Santa Barbara, California.

On Thursday, Katy Perry took a trip to do some grocery shopping and looked ready to pop as she flaunted a full-grown baby bump. The Daisies singer was dressed adorably for her supermarket run wearing a striped multicolored midi sundress and comfy slides and of course face mask. In the pictures, the mommy-to-be was seen wearing a beige cap to shield from the afternoon sun as she moved a wheeler cart.

Over the weekend, Katy was spotted taking a break to catch some sun on a beautiful day. She was accompanied by Orlando and Lydia Kives at a Malibu beach. Katy was photographed walking around barefoot in a fuchsia coloured one-piece strapless bikini.

The Roar singer surprised her fans a few months back that the couple is expecting a girl in a sweet post on Instagram. The adorable picture showed pink icing smeared all over Orlando Bloom’s face.

View this post on Instagram

💕 it’s a girl 💕

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Recently, Katy Perry appeared on virtual chat show Hits Radio, where she revealed she has a cute nickname for her unborn girl. She said she likes to call her daughter 'Kicky Perry' as she loves the pun. In the chat show, Katy also joked how she has been ‘warbling like a duck’ in her third trimester.

Katy gave a performance at the Democracy Summer concert, co-headlining with The Black Eyed Peas. She sang a medley of Roar, Chained to the Rhythm and Daisies. She also triumphed during Can’t Cancel Pride with her performance of Daisies and on The Disney Family Singalong, with a feat from Dumbo.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading