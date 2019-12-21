Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Pregnant Women Who Binge Eat After 7 PM More Likely to be Overweight, Says Study

Pregnant women who binge eat after 7 PM are more than three times likely to retain at least five kilogrammes of body weight after a year-and-a-half since giving birth, a new study says.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pregnant Women Who Binge Eat After 7 PM More Likely to be Overweight, Says Study
Image for representational purpose only (Image Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)

Pregnant women who binge eat after 7 PM are more than three times likely to retain at least five kilogrammes of body weight after a year-and-a-half since giving birth, a new study says.

As part of the research, the scientists, including those from, KK Women's and Children's Hospital in Singapore, assessed data from a large scale birth cohort study. The current research, published in the journal Nutrients, is based on multi-ethnic Asian women, and shows that practising night eating along with low diet quality showed the highest chance of postpartum weight gain and retention even after 18 months.

According to the researchers, weight retention after childbearing may also be more harmful than weight gain in other stages of life.

They said this is because the retained body fat is typically deposited in the abdomen -- visceral fat -- rather than in other parts of the body.

The findings revealed that 16 per cent of the 687 pregnant women studied gained and retained five kilogrammes or more at 18 months after giving birth.

A stronger likelihood of postpartum weight retention was observed when predominantly night eating was practised together with a higher diet quality.

However, those practising predominantly day eating with lower diet quality showed a weaker association with weight retention post delivery.

But the study cautioned that the findings need further validation since there were very few women within the group of night eaters with higher diet quality.

"Our body systems have evolved to metabolise food during the day and rest during the night. Hence, consuming more calories at night than day mismatches our body's natural body time clock by disrupting the metabolic rhythm in various organs such as liver, stomach, pancreas, fat tissue, resulting in disruption of energy metabolism. The consumption of more calories at night is also closely linked with a later bedtime and hence, associated with overweightness and obesity," said study co-author Fabian Yap from KKH.

Offering suggestions to prevent postpartum weight gain, the scientists advised women to adopt good diet during pregnancy.

They said eating more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products, while cutting down on fatty, salty and sugary foods can help in reducing postpartum weight increase.

The researchers also suggested changing meal times to earlier in the day, or having lighter foods at night.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram