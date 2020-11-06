Preity Zinta Gets Kiss from Hubby Gene Goodenough on Karva Chauth, See Pic

Preity Zinta recently took to social media to post a picture on the occasion of Karva Chauth. In the picture, Preity, all glammed up, is seen with her husband Gene Goodenough. Gene is planting a kiss on Preity’s cheek who flashes the biggest smile for the picture. The actress is dressed in a traditional Indian married woman style.

She is decked in a red outfit and teamed it with chunky gold jewellery. She sent in wishes on Karwa Chauth to all those who celebrated it. It was the ‘longest Karwa Chauth’ for Preity as it started in Dubai and ended in Los Angeles. However, Preity mentioned it was all worth it as she finally got to see her spouse. Preity ended her note writing, “I love you my love.”

In the caption, Preity wrote, “Happy Karvachauth to all of you who celebrated. ️For me it was the longest ever – started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds & landed in La. It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Patiparmeshwar. I love you my love. #Happykarvachauth #Patiparmeshwar #Ting (sic).”

Several fans and followers complimented Preity for her look in the picture. Many even called the duo the cutest couple ever. Priyanka Chopra reacted with a heart-eyed emoji. Sikander Kher commented, “Ting being the key in all of this.”

Preity was in Dubai to support the team, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), co-owned by her. The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) 2020 for the team ended on November 1. They lost to Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi in their last game of the tournament. Preity penned an emotional note to bid adieu to the season it was.

She wrote, “Time to say goodbye to the #IPL & Dubai. Not the season we hoped for but we will come back bigger, better & stronger. So many thrills, heart attacks, highs, lows & memorable moments. It’s been a shorter run than what we hoped for but I wanna thank all the fans of @kxipofficial for standing by us & supporting us through thick n thin. Thank you for being so awesome. You guys are the wind beneath our wings ️ #Goodbye #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL #Saddapunjab #ting (sic).”