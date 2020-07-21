Preity Zinta Leans On Her 'Sunshine', See Pic
Preity Zinta took to Instagram and posted a picture, in which she is leaning on her husband Gene Goodenough shoulder. In the picture, Gene wears a bright yellow shirt.
credits - Preity Zinta instagram
Actress Preity Zinta has found her sunshine in husband Gene Goodenough.
The actress shared an Instagram post along with a picture in which she is leaning on his shoulder. In the frame, Gene wears a bright yellow shirt.
"Leaning against my sunshine today and always," Preity captioned the image with a heart emoji.
Earlier this year, Preity and Gene Goodenough completed four years of marriage. The actress shared that it still feels like "yesterday".
On Instagram, she had shared a photograph of Gene and herself. "Happy Anniversary my darling?? It's been 4 years and it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon and back. #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting," she captioned the image.
Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saumya Tandon to Quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, to Be Replaced by Shefali Jariwala: Report
- PewDiePie Reacts to Old Video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Can't Believe He'd Die By Suicide'
- You Will Now Be Able To Set Up UPI AutoPay For Mobile Bills, DTH Recharge, Loan EMIs & More
- Fans React to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Post-lockdown Episode, Say 'Zero Comedy'
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Review: Samsung Continues To Fight The Tablet Battle For Android