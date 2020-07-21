Take the pledge to vote

Preity Zinta Leans On Her 'Sunshine', See Pic

Preity Zinta took to Instagram and posted a picture, in which she is leaning on her husband Gene Goodenough shoulder. In the picture, Gene wears a bright yellow shirt.

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
Preity Zinta Leans On Her 'Sunshine', See Pic
credits - Preity Zinta instagram

Actress Preity Zinta has found her sunshine in husband Gene Goodenough.

The actress shared an Instagram post along with a picture in which she is leaning on his shoulder. In the frame, Gene wears a bright yellow shirt.

"Leaning against my sunshine today and always," Preity captioned the image with a heart emoji.

Earlier this year, Preity and Gene Goodenough completed four years of marriage. The actress shared that it still feels like "yesterday".

On Instagram, she had shared a photograph of Gene and herself. "Happy Anniversary my darling?? It's been 4 years and it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon and back. #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting," she captioned the image.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

