Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Preity Zinta On Why it is Fun And Scary to Get Back to Work

Preity Zinta shared a video, where a makeup artiste can be seen doing her eye makeup. The makeup artiste is seen wearing a mask on her face.

IANS

Updated:July 26, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Preity Zinta On Why it is Fun And Scary to Get Back to Work
credits - Preity Zinta instagram

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is among stars who have resumed shooting post Covid-19 lockdown. However, Preity has mixed feelings about resuming shoot amid the pandemic.

The actress took to Instagram account on Saturday and shared a video, where a makeup artiste can be seen doing her eye makeup. The makeup artiste is seen wearing a mask on her face.

"It's relieving and fun to get back to work after staying home for 6 months -- It's also scary to be out there without a mask on your face all the time. So many mixed emotions -- Fear, Excitement and Nervousness all rolled into one. Makes one appreciate a breath of fresh air and all simple things we took for granted in the past," shared Preity.

Reacting to the actress' post, fans requested her to take all the necessary precautions and be careful while shooting.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading