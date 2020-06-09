Preity Zinta Shares 'Side Effects of Home Quarantine' as Husband Gene Goodenough Copies Pet Dog

Actress Preity Zinta has shared the "side effects" of home quarantine, featuring her husband Gene Goodenough and her four-legged friend Bruno.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her husband and her pet dog. In the clip, the actress is heard making a funny sound, while her husband and Bruno tilt their heads.

"Side effects of home quarantine. Need I say more. Hope when it's all over we are still Sane and I hope this brings a SMILE to your face if you are stressed and worried at home #Day82 #Patiparmeshwar #Bruno #homeentertainment #ting," she wrote alongside the image.

The actress, who has starred in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zara and Dil Se among many others, keeps sharing her workout video with her pet dog to entertain her fans and followers on social media.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

