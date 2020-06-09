Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Preity Zinta Shares 'Side Effects of Home Quarantine' as Husband Gene Goodenough Copies Pet Dog

Preity Zinta took to social media, where she shared a video of her husband Gene Goodenough and her pet dog. In the clip, Preity Zinta is heard making a funny sound, while her husband and Bruno tilt their heads.

IANS

Updated:June 9, 2020, 8:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Preity Zinta Shares 'Side Effects of Home Quarantine' as Husband Gene Goodenough Copies Pet Dog
credits - Preity Zinta instagram

Actress Preity Zinta has shared the "side effects" of home quarantine, featuring her husband Gene Goodenough and her four-legged friend Bruno.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her husband and her pet dog. In the clip, the actress is heard making a funny sound, while her husband and Bruno tilt their heads.

"Side effects of home quarantine. Need I say more. Hope when it's all over we are still Sane and I hope this brings a SMILE to your face if you are stressed and worried at home #Day82 #Patiparmeshwar #Bruno #homeentertainment #ting," she wrote alongside the image.

The actress, who has starred in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zara and Dil Se among many others, keeps sharing her workout video with her pet dog to entertain her fans and followers on social media.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading