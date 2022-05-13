Preity Zinta Slays Squats, Shares Video While Working Out With Shikhar Dhawan

Every now and then, Preity Zinta shows us that age is just a number for her. Even at 47, the gorgeous actress possesses a fit physique. Wondering what’s the secret? Well, she is a fitness enthusiast who swears by her gym and workout sessions. Not only does she follows a rigorous workout routine, but also never leaves an opportunity to inspire her fans and followers with her motivational fitness journey. Revealing that the gym is her “favourite place”, Preity took to her Instagram account recently to drop a video wherein she gave a glimpse of her workout.

In the video, the actress can be seen nailing the squats, with perfect ease. Sporting the ideal athleisure, Preity donned a black sleeveless tank top with matching yoga pants. In a bid to avoid diversion, the actress tied her hair in braids. She completed her gym look with white sneakers. While dropping the video on her official Instagram account, the actress wrote in the caption, “My favourite place where I can focus on Me.” And ended her caption with a heart emoticon.

Earlier, the Punjab Kings owner was seen sweating it out in the gym with a cricketer and her team player Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan dropped the reel on his official Instagram account, which was made on the viral dialogue from the Tiger Shroff film Heropanti 2 - Choti Bachhi ho kya. He posted the video along with the caption, “Had a great gym session,” and ended it with a couple of laughing emoticons. In the video, Dhawan can be seen donning a sky blue vest and dark blue shorts.

Not only this but four days back the actress dropped another video, in which she can be seen running in one place instead of moving forward. In the caption, she wrote, “Running towards a healthier Me,” and ended it with a heart-eye emoticon. The stunning video was played more than 1.9 million times and has garnered over 155,000 likes.

For those who don’t know, running is known as a great cardio exercise, and also is amazing in warming up your body. It helps in strengthening muscles, stability, and flexibility. It is a great exercise to instantly burn calories. Meanwhile squats, apart from burning calories, are beneficial for muscles like the hip, calves, hamstrings, and obliques.

