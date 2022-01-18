Premature Ageing in 30s: Find Out the Cause and Ways to Slow it Down

After an evening out, you wake up, glance in the mirror, and are astounded by what you see. It seems like your skin has wrinkled overnight, and your once-thick hair has thinned around the temple and in front. It feels like a fairy-tale witch’s curse but in actuality, it could be accelerated ageing.

Ageing is an inevitable occurrence, but environmental influences might hasten it. Premature ageing may have a negative impact on both your looks and your health. Age spots, wrinkling, loss of hair, and fine lines that show around your early 30s are common visual indications of premature ageing. For the physical indicators of accelerated ageing, there are several therapies available.

In no particular sequence, the following are some reasons for accelerated ageing:

Stress/Anxiety

Dehydration

Sleep deprivation

Smoking

Unhealthy dietary habits

Sunlight exposure

High alcohol consumption

There are several approaches to avoid premature ageing. Always remember to stick to an anti-ageing skincare routine according to your skin type.

Tips for Anti-Aging Skincare for People in Their Thirties

Begin applying sunscreen on a daily basis. Even if you are home or the weather is dark and dismal outdoors, applying sunscreen with a high SPF is essential if you want to keep your skin protected from sun-induced harm and premature ageing.

One of the finest anti-ageing methods for your 30s is to incorporate retinol into your overnight skincare regimen before fine lines and wrinkles become entrenched. If you have never tried retinol skincare products previously, start with three to four times a week and gradually increase the number as your skin becomes acclimated to the treatment.

When you are in your 30s, you’ll see your eye bags getting more prominent. Add specific under-eye skincare to your day and nighttime skincare regime for the 30s to target the sensitive eye contour area.

As you become older, the skin’s cell renewal process slows down. Give your skin a hand by exfoliating it at least twice a week to uncover fresher, clearer skin.

Employ products with hyaluronic acid to rehydrate and plump your face, as well as to fill in fine wrinkles, frown creases, and expression lines — an anti-ageing skincare trick your skin will love.

Use an antioxidant-rich lotion or serum twice a day to nourish and moisturise your skin.

Invest in a rich, hydrating night cream that functions overnight on your skin to heal and renew it while also reducing the look of lines and wrinkles.

Concentrate more on proper diet as this is the phase when metabolism slows down.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.