English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prenatal Omega-3 Supplement Can Prevent High BP in Children
Prenatal DHA exposure appears to programme the developing foetus to be protected against the blood pressure elevating effects of obesity in childhood.
According to new research, taking oral vitamin D supplements alongside standard asthma medication could help to cut the risk of severe attacks. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ devi/ shutterstock.com)
Loading...
Daily consumption by women of 600 milligrams docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) — an omega-3 fatty acid found in prenatal vitamins, fish-oil supplements and fish — can prevent high blood pressure in their children, caused by obesity, suggests a study.
"Prenatal DHA exposure appears to programme the developing foetus to be protected against the blood pressure elevating effects of obesity in childhood," said Susan Carlson, Professor at the University of Kansas.
To better understand, the team included over 170 women with low-risk pregnancies in the clinical trial and the children were followed through up to six years.
Half of them were randomly given daily prenatal supplement of 600 milligrams DHA, and the other half a placebo.
The findings, published in the JAMA Network Open journal, showed being overweight and obese were associated with the expected higher blood pressure, but not among children whose mothers took DHA.
Obese and overweight children of mothers in the placebo group had a large mean increase of 3.94 mm Hg for systolic BP and 4.97 mm Hg for diastolic BP compared with overweight/obese children of DHA-supplemented mothers.
Terming the difference statistically significant, co-author of the report John Colombo, Professor at the varsity, said, "This research is aimed at expectant mothers and paediatricians who wonder what you can do prior to the birth of your child to optimise health and behaviour outcomes."
"The prenatal environment programmes a foetus' metabolism for what to expect in the postnatal environment. Part of DHA's known effects may be in programming cardiac function that preserves normal blood pressure in the case of high postnatal weight gain," he said.
The team believes lower blood pressure at age six might extend beyond childhood.
"It is known that blood pressure tracks over time such that people with higher BP early in life are more likely to have higher BP later in life," Carlson said.
"Prenatal DHA exposure appears to programme the developing foetus to be protected against the blood pressure elevating effects of obesity in childhood," said Susan Carlson, Professor at the University of Kansas.
To better understand, the team included over 170 women with low-risk pregnancies in the clinical trial and the children were followed through up to six years.
Half of them were randomly given daily prenatal supplement of 600 milligrams DHA, and the other half a placebo.
The findings, published in the JAMA Network Open journal, showed being overweight and obese were associated with the expected higher blood pressure, but not among children whose mothers took DHA.
Obese and overweight children of mothers in the placebo group had a large mean increase of 3.94 mm Hg for systolic BP and 4.97 mm Hg for diastolic BP compared with overweight/obese children of DHA-supplemented mothers.
Terming the difference statistically significant, co-author of the report John Colombo, Professor at the varsity, said, "This research is aimed at expectant mothers and paediatricians who wonder what you can do prior to the birth of your child to optimise health and behaviour outcomes."
"The prenatal environment programmes a foetus' metabolism for what to expect in the postnatal environment. Part of DHA's known effects may be in programming cardiac function that preserves normal blood pressure in the case of high postnatal weight gain," he said.
The team believes lower blood pressure at age six might extend beyond childhood.
"It is known that blood pressure tracks over time such that people with higher BP early in life are more likely to have higher BP later in life," Carlson said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha, Four Others Booked for Allegedly Cheating an Event Organiser of Rs 32 Lakh
- Total Dhamaal Collection Day 2: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Sets Box Office on Fire
- Barack Obama Sports Bomber Jacket Emblazoned With '44' & Twitter Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
- High Jumper Tejaswin Wins First Title in USA, Equals National Record
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results