Prepare Dates Kheer, a Delicious dessert With no Added Sugar, at Home in Just 30 Minutes

Dates kheer is a delicious nutty flavoured dessert, which is not just easy to make but is also healthy because it does not contain any added sugar. Here is a simple recipe for all of you to make dates kheer at home.

Ingredients:

Dates (20)\(175 gm)

Milk (4 cups)

Cashews (10)

Almonds (10)

Half tablespoon desi ghee

One fourth tablespoon of cardamom powder

One fifth tablespoon Chironji\Charoli seeds

Instructions:

First deseed dates, roughly cut into pieces.

Soak dates in half a cup of warm milk for up to 20 mins.

Take 10 cashews and almonds and soak in warm water for 10 mins.

In a blender, add soaked dates and blend them to a smooth paste.

Then add soaked cashews and almonds to a blender and blend to smooth paste using milk (used for soaking).

Heat a kadhai or pan then add ghee to it.

Add dates, paste and saute for 3 to 5 minutes until the moisture goes off and dates slightly thicken.

Add 3 cups of boiled and cooled milk to the date paste, mix well and bring to boil.

Add cashew and almond paste, stir well and cook for 5 mins on low flame.

Turn off the heat and add chironji cardamom powder.

Then serve dates kheer hot or warm.

This mouth-watering recipe takes only 30 minutes to get ready. This recipe also contains a lot of health benefits, for dates are a good source of iron and a great blood purifier. It also helps maintain our bone health and bone density. Its vitamin C and D work on our skin elasticity, which provides us anti-ageing benefits. This dessert boosts energy in our bodies.

