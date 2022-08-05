Prepare Dhaba-Style Moong Dal Tadka at Home in 10 Minutes

The taste of Moong Dal Tadka made in Indian kitchens is loved by almost everyone. If you like this spicy dish made at dhaba and want to try the same at home, read ahead to know what all is required to prepare this mouth-watering healthy dish. Moong dal is not only delicious but it is a wonderful powerhouse of nutrients. If your kids are not fond of simple moong dal at home, prepare and serve them the dish in dhaba-style.

Check out the ingredients needed:

Moong dal (whole) – 1 cup

Tomato – 1

Green chilli – 1-2

Ginger grated – 1 tsp

Sugar – 1/2 tsp

Green coriander – 1/4 cup

Cumin – 1 tsp

Dry red chilli – 1

Turmeric – 1/2 tsp

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Salt – as per taste

Procedure:

Step 1: First wash and soak moong dal in water and keep it for 1 hour. Then add the lentils and water to the pressure cooker and boil it for 3-4 whistles.

Step 2: Now put ghee in a pan and heat it on medium flame.

Step 3: While the pan is getting hot, cut the tomatoes, green chillies, and coriander leaves into fine pieces. After this add them to the pan and fry them. Put the moong dal in it and add sugar and salt according to the taste.

Step 4: After this take a tempering pot and heat some ghee in it. When the ghee melts, add cumin seeds, dry red chillies, and asafetida and mix it.

Step 5: When the spices start to splutter, put them on top of the moong dal in the pan and mix them well. And don’t forget to add the lemon juice.

Your delicious Moong Dal Tadka is ready. You can serve it with hot parathas, tandoori roti, or naan. This recipe takes only 10 mins to prepare.

