2-min read

Prepare to do a Double Look When You See These Kim Kardashian Doppelgangers

They're keeping up with the Kardashians so well!

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2018, 3:41 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Kim Kardashian West' unparalleled success has inevitably made her one of the most-followed celebrities in the world, with fans willing to do nearly anything to meet, look and act like her. And fans quickly realized that transforming themselves to look like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wasn’t that hard, considering the stars share almost every outfit they wear on social media and post their beauty routines on Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube and their respective apps.

With the help of her longtime makeup artists, the reality star's everyday glam has turned into a trendy look that's been mirrored by almost everyone online. Kim's fans are known for trying on her looks extensively! Here's a spooky compilation of her look-alikes on Instagram:

1) Thalia is a makeup artist and a model who is often mistaken for being Kim K as she walks down the streets. Take a look:

Viernes tropical .... TGIF enjoy

A post shared by Thalia (@dashingthalia) on



2) Nude lips and lots of lashes, similar to Kim Kardashian, make you look twice at Sonia Ali, a Dubai beauty vlogger.



3) Those beachy soft waves and chiselled jaw is so Kim K.

A post shared by Mon (@mo_moonn) on



4) That curvy bod and skinny dresses with thigh-high boots all match Kim Kardashian' style of dressing.

Thigh high season 💁‍♀️ Dress @posh_shop_la Boots @tonybianco

A post shared by Amra Olević (@amrezy) on



5) Parka Jackets: Check, Straight tresses: Check, Mid parted hair: Check. This is the closest look-alike of Kim K.

you think attention is love that’s why you suffer so deeply.

A post shared by baby k (@kamiosman) on



6) Giant, feathery lashes on top and bottom, both quintessential Kim K.



This ain't nothing like the real thing!

Cherry Blossom heaven 🍒🌸

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on


| Edited by: shifa khan
