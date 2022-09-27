Prepare Your Own Vitamin C Serum at Home and Get Glowing Skin

The most sought-after ingredient of the season, Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid goes a long way in protecting your cells from free radicals. Not just that, it works as a beauty elixir for office goers as their skin is exposed to blue light every day. There are countless benefits of adding Vitamin C to your daily skincare routine. It is rich in antioxidants which help in rejuvenating the skin.

Albeit, today, the market is replete with oodles of expensive and budget serums claiming to be effective for great skin but it can be easily prepared at home too.

Here’s How

Ingredients required to make Serum

– Half a teaspoon of Vitamin C powder

– One teaspoon of warm water

– Small glass bowl

– Small glass container

How to make Vitamin C Serum

– Mix one teaspoon of warm water and half a teaspoon of vitamin C powder in a bowl.

– Mix all the ingredients well.

-Then do a patch test by applying the concoction anywhere but the face to see if it is causing irritation or itching.

– If it suits you, fill the vitamin C serum in a small glass container and store it in the fridge and it is good to go for two weeks.

Vitamin C and Vegetable Glycerin Serum:

This helps in moisturising the skin. Vegetable glycerin can eliminate the dryness of the skin.

Ingredients required:

– Half a teaspoon of Vitamin C powder

– One teaspoon of warm water

– Two teaspoons of Vegetable glycerin

– One-quarter teaspoon of Vitamin E oil

– 5-6 drops of Essential oil

Learn how to make:

– Mix half a teaspoon of vitamin C powder in a bowl until it dissolves in a teaspoon of warm water.

-Then add two teaspoons of vegetable glycerin to it.

-To make the mixture smoother, add a quarter teaspoon of vitamin E oil.

-While stirring the mixture well, add 5-6 drops of essential oil to it.

-When the mix is ready, transfer it to an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator.

-This skin can be applied twice a day.

