Prepare Your Tropical Mango and Coconut Smoothie at Home in No Time

Summer calls for a tropical vacation, but most of us will probably stay inside our homes. But don’t worry, because this mango coconut smoothie will make you feel like you’re on vacation right at home. With only one drink, you’ll be transported to the pristine sand beaches surrounded by tropical palms. You can almost hear the waves roaring in the surf, can’t you?

Well, other than transporting you to a tropical island, smoothies are a fantastic way to add fruit and protein to your diet. A creamy yoghurt base and frozen fruit are the secrets to a rich, refreshing smoothie. You may also want to add oats to make your smoothie extra thick. They absorb a portion of the liquid. It’s also a good source of fibre.

So, even if you don’t have any vacation photos to share online, you can still enjoy an Instagram-worthy tropical delight.

Ingredients:

Frozen Mango: Don’t worry if you can’t find frozen fruit. To thicken the drink, you might have to add some ice cubes to the blending machine.

Coconut milk: This adds a tropical coconut taste to the smoothie. To add coconut flavour, you might use cow milk and a scoop of shredded coconut or frozen coconut pieces.

Quick Oats: Optional

Dry Fruits: Adding dry fruits to any meal is a quick hack to nutrition. You can top your smoothie with some cashews, almonds, raisins and walnuts.

Greek Yogurt: Unsweetened, plain Greek yoghurt will add rich creaminess and loads of protein.

How to make it?

This one is quite simple! To begin, combine all of the ingredients in your blender. Then, for 50-60 seconds, or until creamy, blend! That’s all! It’s best served right away. As a finishing touch, sprinkle with toasted shredded coconut and dry fruits. You may also add ice cubes.

Pick up some interesting drink straws or umbrellas to complete the island vacation look. These smoothies can also be served in hollowed-out coconut shells.

Smoothies are finest when consumed fresh. This one can be stored in the fridge for 12-24 hours, but the finest flavour and nutritional benefit come from having it right out of the blender.

