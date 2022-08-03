Preparing A Skincare Routine To Follow At Home? Things You Must Avoid

A lot of DIY hacks and home remedies benefit our skin hugely. They help us maintain our day-to-day physical and mental health. But we often tend to apply some home remedies without proper research. Word of mouth is enough to convince us that something is good for us. This can sometimes backfire as the science behind some of these remedies says otherwise. Same goes for our skin-care routine.

Proper research is necessary before applying anything to our skin. While a lot of us use medical products to treat our skin problems such as acne, blackheads, whiteheads, and excessive sebum, some of us do turn to home remedies while treating them. According to Healthline, some of them need to be avoided.

Let us know what home remedies and DIY hacks cause harm to our skin and why.

Lemon Juice – Lemon juice has citric acid. The acidic nature of the juice can cause dryness and irritation on the skin. It can also cause dark spots to appear after sun exposure.

Baking soda – It has a ph level of 8 which is far too basic for our skin. This can cause dryness and stress on your skin.

Garlic – Raw garlic can cause a lot of problems such as eczema, skin inflammation, skin allergies and watery blisters.

Toothpaste – Toothpaste helps disinfect and oil reduction, but it can cause dryness of the skin and irritation.

Sugar – Sugar is used as an exfoliant, but it is too harsh for the skin on our face.

Vitamin E – Vitamin E is used to improve appearance but there’s no proof that it does so. Rather, it can have a negative effect and irritate your skin.

While these are the remedies that can cause irritation and damage your skin, some other products like honey, silicone, vitamin C, niacinamide and more help reduce blemishes, scars and hyperpigmentation.

