1-min read

PrettyLittleThing Founder Donates One Month's Salary to Fight Coronavirus Spread

Umar Kamani, founder and CEO of UK-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, has decided to donate his one month's salary to the cause.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 26, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
PrettyLittleThing Founder Donates One Month's Salary to Fight Coronavirus Spread
Image: Instagram

There is no doubt over the fact that the spread of novel coronavirus is far beyond imagination. The world is getting together in fighting against the deadly virus that has already claimed thousands of lives.

The founder and CEO of UK-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing has decided to donate his one month's salary to the cause. Umar Kamani informed about this news through an Instagram post.

The initiative by the billionaire will help a lot of businesses in need. Umar is the son of Mahmud, chairman of fashion brand Boohoo. PrettyLittleThings was founded by Umar and his brother Adam.

Umar is not the only billionaire who has come forward to help monetarily during coronavirus outbreak. Indian businessman Anand Mahindra also dedicated his one month's salary.

Other celebs who have made big donations include Russell Wilson and Ciara, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Donatella Versace, and Jimmy Fallon.

Sportspersons such as Roger Federer, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin and have also contributed to the cause.

The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 22,000 lives and affected more than 4.8 lakh people worldwide. The disease originated in Wuhan, China, and has spread to over 198 countries. Europe has now been declared as the new epicenter of the disease.

