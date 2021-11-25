Prevent Heart Attack in Winter Season with these Easy Yoga Tips and Asanas

For those prone to cardiac issues, winter can be a tough time. Cases of heart diseases notably shoot up besides influx of viruses and respiratory illnesses. Studies suggest cardiovascular events such as heart attack, arrhythmia and heart failure witness a significant rise during the cold season.

Several factors are responsible for the rise of risk levels. In addition to delayed diagnosis, seasonal changes play a huge part in increasing the potential of a cardiac arrest. The sudden drop in temperatures indicates more caution around and imperative care must be exercised for ailments.

Low temperatures tend to trigger the sympathetic nervous system, resulting in constriction of blood vessels. This, in turn, increases heart rate, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Those individuals who suffer from such vulnerabilities, can opt for a healthy diet, regular exercise and yoga for benefit.

Yoga is also helpful to check another huge risk factor for heart disease, which is stress. There are a few pranayama and meditation techniques that go a long way in safeguarding from heart disease. Yoga can help alleviate anxiety and stress and boost your overall health.

Pranayama and Meditation for a healthy heart

Practising meditation techniques like Swaas Dhyan, Aarambh Dhyan, and Sthithi Dhyan can lead to the ceasing of the fluctuations of the mind. It helps in preventing panic, stress and anxiety, allowing you to relax and slow down. Reap the benefits of yoga through constant practice at any age for a more peaceful, relaxed and balanced inner state and overall well-being.

The following set of yoga asanas are helpful to keep heart ailments in check during winter:

Mandukasana Padmasana Pawan Muktasana Malasana Naukasana

On the other hand, it is recommended to avoid certain yoga poses for those diagnosed with heart-related diseases:

Chakrasana Halasana Karnapirasana Sarvangasana Sirshasana Viparita Karani

