Pride Month: What to do When Your Child Comes Out of the Closet?

To celebrate the LGBTQ+ culture, uplift their voices, and support their rights, every year the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month. Marked by the spirit of resistance and acceptance, pride is now recognised as a massive celebration that includes parades, marches, and protests. People around the planet gather in huge numbers to express themselves in myriad forms. The LGBTQ+ community has faced several challenges, and coming out of the closet is one of the biggest of them all. However, if your child comes out to you and you are caught off guard, then here are a few things that you can do to make the process easier for both of you:

Be calm and listen till the end

There are high chances that you had your suspicions, but coming out is a watershed moment, therefore you must keep yourself calm and let them lead the way without you interrupting in the middle. Coming out involves an amalgamation of emotions, which includes a huge release of fear, hope, relief, joy, and anger. Hence, you must assure them that they can trust you, as you are the closest to them. Instant reaction

Once you have listened to what they have to say, your next instant reaction carries immense importance for their feelings and sentiments. You can start by saying “I am so glad you told me.” Saying this will surely assure them with the feeling of relief, as they have been burdened because they kept their identity in their heart forever. Let them know they are loved

After everything, you must assure them that they are still loved. Despite them revealing the biggest secret of their entire life, you must let them know that nothing has changed between you and them. Moreover, you must assure them that your love as a parent will remain intact despite any situation and circumstances. And to better such situations, simply saying “I’m here for you no matter what. I love you, and I will support you till the end” can mean the world to your child.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.