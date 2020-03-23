Prince George Gifts Handmade Card to Duchess Kate Middleton on Mother's Day, See Pic

As the UK observed Mother's Day on March 23, Kate Middleton received the sweetest present from Prince George. On Monday, the Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a set of pictures on the occasion.

The first picture was of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk. Kate was seen giving a piggyback ride to George accompanied with her husband Prince William, and their 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.

While the second was the picture of Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry, the was Kate's mother Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine.

Lastly, the Kensington Palace shared the card from Prince George to his mother. The handmade card had a floral arrangement in a yellow vase with a heart.

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time,” the caption of the post read.

The Royal family was recently in news after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced to step down as senior members of the royal family. Starting at the end of this month, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles and pursue a new life of financial freedom in North America.

