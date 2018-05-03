GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Choose Carriage For Royal Wedding Day

The pair have chosen the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through the town on May 19, their official London residence said in a statement.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:May 3, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
Senior Carriage Restorer, Martin Oates polishes the Ascot Landau carriage which will carry Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ride in an open-top horse-drawn carriage through the streets of Windsor after their wedding later this month, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

The pair have chosen the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through the town on May 19, their official London residence said in a statement.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the statement said.

The carriage will be drawn by four Windsor Grey horses -- Milford Haven, Storm, Plymouth and Tyrone -- and accompanied by a travelling escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment as it departs St George's Chapel before touring a circuit of the town.

The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the palace collection, which are used by Queen Elizabeth II for her procession at the Royal Ascot horse race.

Two featured in the 2011 wedding procession of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, also carrying best man Prince Harry, the maid of honour, bridesmaids and pageboys from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

