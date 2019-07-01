Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dedicate Post to Environmental Issues on Instagram

Mere days after new figures showed that the Royal Household's carbon emissions have doubled in the last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to Instagram on Monday and urged people to consider their carbon footprint.

Harry and Meghan, dedicated the post to environmental issues and warning that climate change, fossil fuel emissions and plastics are wreaking havoc on the planet.

Taking to their official Instagram page, the royal couple posted, "As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach to shine a light on the accounts that are working towards positive change, for the month of July we turn our attention to the environment."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram page, further added to the caption, "There is a ticking clock to protect our planet - with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home - for ourselves and for future generations."

The royal couple urged, "Let’s save it. Let’s do our part."

According to the Instagram post, The Duke of Sussex, Harry issued a statement, “Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth. So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind’s development comes at the expense of our planet. Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we’ve been causing? With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan also urged followers to look at 15 Instagram accounts focused on the environment including 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, Leonardo Di Caprio's climate change foundation, Elephants Without Borders and World Wildlife Federation.

Soon after the royal couple posted their thoughts on Instagram, netizens from around the world came out to support them, urging others to save the planet before it became too late. One user wrote,"Let's save the planet. We don't have another one," while another posted, "Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to this very REAL threat to our planet!"

Another user wrote, "You guys are doing a PHENOMENAL job. So great seeing the Powerful Duchess yesterday. Thanks for your environmental work! #LoveOurPlanet," while a fourth posted, "his is absolutely great. Thanks for everything you're doing! Keep up the good work."