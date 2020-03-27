Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Move to Los Angeles with Baby Archie: Reports

Reports have revealed that the former royal members have already moved to Los Angeles along with their tiny tot Archie.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 27, 2020, 7:18 PM IST
Harry and Meghan, holding their son Archie. (File photo/Reuters)

The British royal drama unfolded last year when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from their royal entitlements and continue to live a common life. The lovebirds gave up their royal titles too.

While the exit was scheduled to take place on April 1, a few reports have revealed that the former royal members have already moved to Los Angeles along with their tiny tot Archie.

Harry, Meghan and Archie relocated to their Vancouver Island home in Canada from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in November last year.

Reports published in The Sun and People said they moved to LA before Canada closed its border last week amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. However, there is no official confirmation on this by the Buckingham Palace.

The shift to Los Angeles would not really be surprising as Meghan has grown up with her mother Doria Ragland in the city.

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan participated in the Clap for the Carers initiative to applause healthcare workers and NHS in the UK. Other British royal members also encouraged the initiative.

Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles has been tested positive for coronavirus. He and his wife Camilla are under quarantine at the moment.

The Queen has also gone into self-isolation after one of her staffers were reported positive for COVID-19.

